IU, Park Bo Gum receive major honour for 'When Life Gives You Tangerines'

IU and Park Bo-gum have been honoured with major nominations following the high-note ending of When Life Gives You Tangerines.
On Monday, April 7, South Korean's prestigious award show Baeksang Arts Awards (BAA) revealed the official nominees for the 61st edition.
In the shared list, the k-drama scored total of eight nominations, making it one of the most celebrated series of 2025.
Related: IU posts sweet on-set moments from ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’
Among which, When Life Given You Tangerines is up for the awards of Best Director (Kim Won-seok), Best Screenplay (Im Sang-choon), and Best Drama.
Along with that, IU, who played the lead role of Ae-soon will compete again Kim Tae-ri (The Youngest Son), Kim Hye-yoon (Lovely Runner), Go Min-si (Into the Forest with No One), and Jang Nara (Good Partner) for Best Actress award.
While Park Bo-gum is nominated along side Byeon Woo-Seok (Lovely Runner), Han Suk-kyu (An Intimate Betrayal), Joo Ji-hoon (Trauma Centre), and Lee Jun-hyuk (The Good or the Bad Dong Jae).
The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony will be held on May 5th, 2025 at COEX D Hall in Seoul.
Related: IU offers a peek into her well-deserved 'day off' amid ‘H.E.R.E.H. World Tour’
Notably, IU has won BAA for Most Popular Actress in 2019 and 2023, while Bo-gum secured the award in male category in 2017.