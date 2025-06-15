Snoop Dogg pens moving wedding anniversary tribute for wife Shante Broadus  

Snoop Dogg celebrated his 28th marriage anniversary with his life partner, Shante Broadus, in style.
The 53-year-old American rapper took to his Instagram handle on Sunday, June 15th, to drop an emotional video message to mark his big day.
Snoop scribbled a heartwarming caption for his post, "28 years and. Still rollin'."
In the viral footage, the Young, Wild & Free crooner and his Entrepreneur wife were seen dancing and having fun at their low-key event, accompanied by a few close pals.
The globally recognized rap icon also marks the occasion by sharing a throwback photo alongside Shante from the red carpet.
While, Broadus posted a series of snapshots featuring her husband with a heartfelt note, "Happy Anniversary @snoopdogg Thank You For All You Do #28."
Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, met each other as teenagers at Beach Polytechnic High School in California in 1989.
After briefly dating each other, the couple finally exchanged marital vows in 1997 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, California.
According to People, the pair quietly parted ways in 2004 but later renewed their vows in 2008, after four years of their separation.
Snoop and Shante are also parents to their three kids, Cordé, Cordell, and Cori.
The Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker is also the father of his son, Julian, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend, Laurie Helmond, in 1998.