Kim Kardashian flaunts racy figure in nude look at SKIMS party with kids

Kim Kardashian has turned heads in a stunning nude outfit at the SKIMS party.
On Sunday, the reality TV star brought three of her four kids with ex Kanye West, daughter Chicago, and sons Psalm and Saint, to her SKIMS Drive-In event in Los Angeles.
The family enjoyed a fun-filled evening at Mel's Diner on the Sunset Strip, which has been transformed into “Skims Diner” for the week to celebrate the opening of Kim's first West Coast store.
For the party, Kim sizzled in a nude Skims top and matching leggings, showcasing her hourglass figure while posing on the hood of a vintage car.
The Kardashians star completed her racy look with clear heels as she left her long raven tresses cascading down her back.
Related: Kim Kardashian stands by marriage after 3 divorces
Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter North West was notably absent from the occasion.
The duo is currently embroiled in a “nuclear” war over North, after the disgarced rapper included their child on a track alongside Diddy, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges including sex trafficking.
Kim Kardashian also shared a carousal of adorable photos from Sunday's event, with the caption, “family night at Skims Mel’s Drive In.”