Alcaraz speaks out against unfair criticism ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his frustration over the unfair judgements after the shock defeat in the Miami Open.
According to Sportskeeda, Alcaraz expressed his disappointment for being judged over a back-to-back loss ahead of his Monte-Carlo Masters match on Tuesday, April 6, 2025.
The 21-year-old expressed, “I am really happy with the way I am playing. Since I started the year, I have been playing great tennis. Tennis is not just about hitting the ball. It is about more than that. It is about mentality and the physical side.”
The four-time Grand Slam champion asserted that he is not happy with the criticism, especially when he is satisfied with his game.
“With my game, I am really happy about it. If I don’t win, it doesn’t matter if I play well or not. People are not thinking about the opponent, they are just thinking about me. If I lose something, something is going on, people say. I don’t think that is fair,” he added.
He said he is happy and all ready to play well on the clay.
So far in the 2025 season, Alcaraz has won only one title, the 2025 ABN AMRO Open, after defeating Alex de Minaur. He also qualified for the Indian Wells semi-finals and reached the Australian Open and Qatar Open quarter-finals.
