Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Novak Djokovic's lawsuit against tennis 'cartel'

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has opened up about a lawsuit from a tennis players’ group founded by Novak Djokovic.
According to ESPN, the four-time Grand Slam champion on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, revealed that he was unaware of the lawsuit until he saw about it on social media.
When the Spaniard was asked about his stance on the antitrust case at a pre-tournament news conference for the Miami Open, he replied, “There are some things that I agree (with). There are some other things that I (don't) agree with. But the main thing here is that I am not supporting that. So that's it."
“Honestly, it was surprising for me because nobody told me (anything) about it. So I just saw it on social media,” he added.
Meanwhile, the Paris Olympic silver medallist was also quoted in the 150-plus-page lawsuit filing in the US federal court against the groups that run and overlook tennis.
On page 71 of the filing there is a section about the tough schedules of the tournaments for the tennis professionals with quotes from the major title winners Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.
One of the passages from the section says, “Carlos Alcaraz criticised the Tours' schedule, saying the Governing Body Defendants 'are going to kill (players) in some way,'" referring to the 21-year-old comments from September 2024 after he played at the Laver Cup.
For the unversed, the Professional Tennis Players' Association, co-founded by Djokovic and backed by more than 250 athletes, filed lawsuits in New York, Brussels, and London on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
Players in a legal action against the organisations in charge of the sport, the women's (WTA) and men's (ATP) tours, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the agency that oversees anti-doping and anti-corruption efforts (ITIA) claimed that these authorities together work as a “cartel” to control the sport in a way that is unfair to the players.
