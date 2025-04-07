Prince Harry reacts to King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer

Prince Harry has seemingly reacted to his father, King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer.
The Duke of Sussex is believed to be "worried" about the cancer-stricken monarch's health since he was admitted to the hospital last month.
An inside source has lift the curtain on Prince Harry's feelings revealing that the duke is "desperate" to mend his broken relationship with Charles before things get worse.
"Knowing his dad was so bad he had to be hospitalised is incredibly worrying for Harry," an insider told Heat magazine.
They continued, "He’s beside himself and panicking that things will take a turn for the worse before they can make peace with him."
The 40-year-old royal, who has been feuding with the royal family members since moving to the US in 2020, with wife Meghan Markle, is "desperate to fix things with his dad before it’s too late."
According to the source, "No matter what has happened in the past, he still loves his father."
"Seeing him struggling and being thousands of miles away and not able to help is breaking his heart," added the tipster.
Prince Harry last visited the UK in February 2024, when King Charles announced about his cancer diagnosis.
At that time, Harry reportedly had a brief meeting at Clarence House in Queen Camilla's presence.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became distant with the Royal Family after making high profile allegations against them in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Their relationship with the Royal members further damaged with the release of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan.
While, Harry's scathing revelation about brother Prince William, stepmom Queen Camilla and father King Charles in his bombshell memoir, Spare, further destroyed his ties with the firm.