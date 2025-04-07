Sports

Zenless Zone Zero set to come on Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know

Zenless Zone Zero will reveal information about resolution settings, frame rate details and more

  April 07, 2025
MiHoYo has officially confirmed that Zenless Zone Zero will be available on Xbox Series X/S platforms soon.

The company on Monday, April 7, 2025, announced to reveal “exciting new updates” in an Xbox Spotlight stream scheduled for April 11 at 10am PT.

The action RPG Zenless Zone Zero primarily launched on PS5, PC, iOS and Android in July 2024 but has now expanded to Microsoft consoles as its first Xbox release.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Spotlight will not showcase upcoming content updates as they are normally presented during the game’s Special Program livestreams but it might deliver technical information.

To note, Zenless Zone Zero will reveal information about resolution settings and frame rate details while exploring platform-dependent features exclusively for Xbox Series X/S.

What to expect from Zenless Zone Zero?

According to multiple reports, the update will bring new characters Vlad and Vivian and indicates a coordinated content release across multiple platforms.

It is worth mentioning that MiHoYo games make money through in-game purchases using a gacha system while remaining free-to-play but Zenless Zone Zero has gained a dedicated fanbase, as it offers intense gameplay and a distinctive world.

