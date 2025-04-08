Greg Millen: Former NHL goaltender, hockey analyst passes away at 67

Former National Hockey League goaltender and hockey broadcaster Greg Millen has died at the age of 67.
According to CBS News, the NHL Alumni Association announced Millen's dismissal on Monday, April 7, 2025, without revealing the reason for the death.
Former Canadian ice hockey professional played in the NHL for 14 years from 1978 to 1992 for six different teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago, and the Detroit Red Wings.
The NHL Alumni Association said in a statement on X that it extended its deepest thoughts and prayers to Greg's family at “this very difficult time”.
Moreover, Millen’s former teams and fellow players also paid tributes and extended their condolences with his family.
St. Louis Blues wrote on X, “We are saddened by the loss of former Blues goaltender Greg Millen, who proudly wore the `Note from 1985 to 90. Our thoughts are with all of Millen's family, friends, and fans at this time.”
Chris Pronger, a Hall of Fame defenseman, expressed, “Sad day learning of Greg Millen’s passing. He was one of the first NHL players I got to interact with when I was in Peterborough. He was in between NHL jobs and wanted to get some shots. Generous with his time and talking about the game. Lost a great man today. RIP Millsy.”
The Toronto native was a sixth-round pick (102nd overall) in the 1977 NHL draft by the Penguins.
Millen played 604 games, making 582 starts and recording a 3.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .873. After concluding his career with the Ottawa Senators during their inaugural season in 1992-93, he went into broadcasting and worked as a hockey analyst for the rest of his life.
