Alex Ovechkin makes history as NHL's all-time leading goal scorer

Capitals’ Ovechkin scores 895th career goal to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal-scoring record

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 07, 2025
Alexander Ovechkin created history as he became the all-time leading goal scorer in the National Hockey League (NHL).

According to Al Jazeera, the Washington Capitals star Ovechkin on Sunday, April 6, 2025, scored his 895th career goal during the second period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, to become the NHL's leading scorer.

With this new goal, the 39-year-old has broken a tie atop the leaderboard with former Canadian-American ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Gretzky said during an on-ice ceremony, “They say records are made to be broken. But I'm not sure who's going to get more goals than that.”

Although the Capitals lost 4-1 to the hosts, the New York Islanders, the historic celebration became even more special when Gretzky approached Ovechkin for a handshake to fulfil his promise.

The 64-year-old said, “I said I’d be the first one to shake your hand when you broke the record. I wish the Islanders and the New York fans all the best, but we’re here today to celebrate this guy here, number 8.”

I can tell you firsthand. I know how hard it is to get to 894; 895 is pretty special. They say records are meant to be broken, but I’m not sure who’s going to get more goals than that,” he added.

Furthermore, a special video montage of Ovechkin's milestone goals was also played on the scoreboard to pay tribute to the Russian ice hockey player. A special blue carpet was also rolled onto the ice next to a commemorative painting of “The Great 8” raising the Stanley Cup in 2018.

The video tribute ended with heartfelt messages from his wife, Anastasia, their two children, and Ovechkin’s mother, Tatyana.

