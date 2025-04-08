Prince Harry reunites with King Charles before monarch kicks off Italy tour?

Prince Harry reportedly touched down in the UK just hours before his father King Charles and Queen Camilla flew to Italy.
As reported by The Sun, the Duke of Sussex landed in his home country on Sunday night before Charles and Camilla took a flight off to Italy for their historic state visit.
Harry is said to have arrived in the UK for yet another legal battle, however, it is still not known if he reunited with his father.
The 40-year-old royal in a bid for taxpayers to pay for armed guards.
According to Daily Mail's news, Harry is now taking his homeland security lawsuit to the Court of Appeals in London, where the case is scheduled for a two-day hearing on Tuesday.
Last year, High Court judge ruled against Harry's appeal to government to provide a tax-payer funded security for him and his family whenever he visits the UK.
Ruling against duke's appeal the judge ruled that government panel´s decision to provide "bespoke" security for Harry on an as-needed basis was not unlawful, irrational or unjustified.
It is still unclear if Harry will be a part of the two-day hearing in the Court of Appeal.
Prince Harry's state security, provided by UK's government when he was part of the royal family was stripped off in 2020 when he left the UK and moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle.