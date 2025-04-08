Royal

Prince Harry reunites with King Charles before monarch kicks off Italy tour?

The Duke of Sussex reportedly lands in the UK ahead of King Charles, Queen Camilla Italy tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
Prince Harry reunites with King Charles before monarch kicks off Italy tour?
Prince Harry reunites with King Charles before monarch kicks off Italy tour?

Prince Harry reportedly touched down in the UK just hours before his father King Charles and Queen Camilla flew to Italy.

As reported by The Sun, the Duke of Sussex landed in his home country on Sunday night before Charles and Camilla took a flight off to Italy for their historic state visit.

Harry is said to have arrived in the UK for yet another legal battle, however, it is still not known if he reunited with his father.

The 40-year-old royal in a bid for taxpayers to pay for armed guards.

According to Daily Mail's news, Harry is now taking his homeland security lawsuit to the Court of Appeals in London, where the case is scheduled for a two-day hearing on Tuesday.

Last year, High Court judge ruled against Harry's appeal to government to provide a tax-payer funded security for him and his family whenever he visits the UK.

Ruling against duke's appeal the judge ruled that government panel´s decision to provide "bespoke" security for Harry on an as-needed basis was not unlawful, irrational or unjustified.

It is still unclear if Harry will be a part of the two-day hearing in the Court of Appeal.

Prince Harry's state security, provided by UK's government when he was part of the royal family was stripped off in 2020 when he left the UK and moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle.

Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni's lawsuit with cryptic post
Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni's lawsuit with cryptic post
China warns US against escalating tariffs: ‘Mistake on top of a mistake’
China warns US against escalating tariffs: ‘Mistake on top of a mistake’
Blake Lively makes big effort for Taylor Swift after ‘It Ends With Us’ drama
Blake Lively makes big effort for Taylor Swift after ‘It Ends With Us’ drama
Prince Harry reunites with King Charles before monarch kicks off Italy tour?
Prince Harry reunites with King Charles before monarch kicks off Italy tour?
Princess Charlotte to share major royal moment with Prince Louis, George
Princess Charlotte to share major royal moment with Prince Louis, George
Queen Máxima celebrates Community Centre Week in special outing
Queen Máxima celebrates Community Centre Week in special outing
King Charles, Queen Camilla Italy tour Day 1: Palace shares heartfelt photo
King Charles, Queen Camilla Italy tour Day 1: Palace shares heartfelt photo
Prince Harry worries about kids’ ‘safety’ ahead of court hearing
Prince Harry worries about kids’ ‘safety’ ahead of court hearing
Princess Beatrice’s husband makes rare statement amid Prince Andrew drama
Princess Beatrice’s husband makes rare statement amid Prince Andrew drama
King Frederik opens Christiansborg Castle to public for ‘special spectacle’
King Frederik opens Christiansborg Castle to public for ‘special spectacle’
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Italy to start royal tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Italy to start royal tour
Princess Catharina-Amalia honors Spain’s hospitality with heartfelt gift
Princess Catharina-Amalia honors Spain’s hospitality with heartfelt gift
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles recent hospitalization amid cancer
Queen Sofia launches major initiative to promote neurodegenerative research
Queen Sofia launches major initiative to promote neurodegenerative research
Princess Isabella's 18th birthday celebration's eye-popping cost revealed
Princess Isabella's 18th birthday celebration's eye-popping cost revealed
King Felipe honors Professor María with 5th National Statistics Award
King Felipe honors Professor María with 5th National Statistics Award