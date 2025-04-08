World

China warns US against escalating tariffs: 'Mistake on top of a mistake'

  April 08, 2025
The Chinese commerce ministry has warned the US against escalating tariffs and vowed to “fight to end.”

According to The Guardian, soon after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% on Chinese goods, the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, said that tariff threats had once again revealed the “blackmailing nature” of America.

A ministry spokesperson asserted, “The US threat to escalate tariffs against China is a mistake on top of a mistake, which once again exposes the US’s blackmailing nature. China will never accept this.”

“If the US insists on going its own way, China will fight it to the end. If the US escalates its tariff measures, China will resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests,” the spokesperson vowed.

The Commerce Ministry of the world’s second-largest economy repeated that it sought “dialogue” with the US but there were “no winners in a trade war.”

This came after Trump last week announced an additional 34% tariff on Chinese goods, bringing the total levies to over 54%. In response to that, China imposed 34% tariffs on all US imports along with export controls on rare earth minerals and trade restrictions on specific American companies.

