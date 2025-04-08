Will Smith celebrates 30 years of his iconic film 'Bad Boys'  

Will Smith has paid heartfelt homage to his classic film Bad Boys after experiencing backlash over his comeback in the music industry.
The globally known American actor and rapper took to his Instagram handle on Monday, April 7, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his first action movie.
Smith shared a handful of throwback photos of himself and his costar, Martin Lawrence.
The actor-turned-rapper extended heartwarming gratitude to the makers of the film.
He penned a moving caption for his post, "30 years ago @jerrybruckheimer, Don Simpson and @michaelbay took a chance on us and Bad Boys was born!! Grateful for all the love y’all have shown us through the years."
The Men in Black alum also included several behind-the-scenes snapshots from the original movie, including images alongside, Lawrence, as they smiled with one another on set.
Apart from the pictures of his costar and the movie's director and producer, he added a few glimpses of his cast mates, including, Michael Imperioli, Joe Pantoliano, Téa Leoni, and Theresa Randle.
For those unaware, Will Smith gained global recognition with his 1995 film Bad Boys in which he starred as Miami detective, Mike Lowery.
The second and third installments, Bad Boys II, and Bad Boys for Life, were released in 2003, and 2020.
Though, the fourth part of the movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die was launched in 2024.
