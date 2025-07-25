Taylor Swift receives nasty remarks from ex Matty Healy's mom

Taylor Swift has received hurtful remarks by ex Matty Healy's mother, Denise Welch.
The Grammy winner and Matty started dating in May 2023 and they reportedly broke up in early June of the same year.
Recently, Denise threw a little shade on Taylor during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
Host Andy Cohen asked her to share thoughts on the pop icon’s album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is reportedly about The 1975 frontman.
The Love Sarah star said, "Obviously on pain of death can I talk about that episode but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I'm glad that I lost," adding, that she didn't have "anything against her at all."
Denise continued, “It was tricky. Listen, you're not allowed to say anything and then she writes a whole album about it." The Tv personality also revealed that her son has taken all the back “in completely good graces.”
Matty is currently in a new relationship with his model fiancée Gabriella Bechtel.
"He's very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella...who is gorgeous, so we've moved on," Denise concluded.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been linked to Travis Kelce since 2023.
The romantic couple have also recently made things Instagram official with a carousel of photos on the NFL star’s account.