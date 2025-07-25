Drake teams up with Central Cee for new single ‘Which One’

Drake has collaborated with Central Cee for his new single, Which One.
On Thursday night, July 24, the rapper with episode two of his Iceman stream. His new track will be available for streaming from Friday, July 25.
In the song, Drake talked about a potential love interest, revealing there’s something special about her.
He raps, “You’re not like the tings you’re around/ You’re a real good girl, so I’m bringin’ you down/ But come to the bed, I’ll fling you around. God forbid a girl’s tryna have fun/ I got X, if you wanna take drugs/ You wanna have sex or do you wanna make love/ Which one.”
The pop icon further sang, “All the girls that's here for the truth, come put both hands on the DJ booth. Then wine your waist to the big man sound. Yeah, all the girls that's here for the truth, come put two hands pon the DJ booth. Then wine your waist pon a real good yute dem.”
Drake and Central Cee previously teamed up in 2023 for On the Radar Freestyle.
For those unversed, the Laugh Now Cry Later singer is currently busy with $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK tour in Europe.