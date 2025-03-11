Will Smith celebrates 'National Napping Day' with adorable family snap

Will Smith spent a day with his blended family to commemorate the "National Napping Day."
The Bad Boys actor turned to his Instagram account on March 10, 2025 to mark the occasion, with an adorable family picture.
In the shared social media post, Will could be seen taking a peaceful nap while his family stand behind him, making fun poses.
The captioned of the click read, "Someone say it was National Napping Day?"
His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith was standing in between the couple's two children Willow, 24, and Jaden, 26, while his ex-wife Sheree Zampino stood next to their son Trey, who is now 32.
Will is known in the industry and among fans as a "family man," as in October 2024, the Academy Award winner while opening up about fatherhood revealed how "vulnerability and transparency" can help with inner strength.
"I'm finding such a different relationship just in being able to say, 'Hey, I don't know, guys. I'm a partner with you in this situation, and I'm not going to pretend I'm Superman. I love you, son, but I don't know," the Men in Black actor noted.
On the personal front, Will Smith welcomed his first son Trey in 1992 with first wife Zampino, and got divorced in 1995 before marrying Jada in 1997.