Taylor Swift gives heartfelt nod to Travis Kelce as they hard launch romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caused a stir online when they made their romance Instagram official.
On Thursday, July 24, the NFL athlete dropped unreleased photos of himself and his pop star girlfriend for the first time on his official Instagram handle.
Shortly after these unseen snapshots of the couple, who began dating in 2023, went viral on social media, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed an adorable tribute from Taylor to Travis.
The third picture in the slideshow featured the singer's phone wallpaper, which appeared to be from their Italian getaway following the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 Super Bowl championship.
One fan gushed, "Yes.. yes I did zoom into his lockscreen."
"I know this is ridiculous, but the time on his phone: 11:24.. 11-2 =9; 9+4=13,"a second user wrote.
A third fan enthusiastically penned, "OMG, who knew a football star would become the unexpected hero of the Swiftie universe."
"The lockscreen thooo," a fourth fan chimed in.
Alongside the 13 never-before-seen images, Travis also scribbled a moving caption for his post, "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it."
It is important to mention that this is the first time they have officially shared pictures on the popular footballer's Instagram account since their romance began making headlines.