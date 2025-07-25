Taylor Swift gives heartfelt nod to Travis Kelce as they hard launch romance

Taylor Swift gives heartfelt nod to Travis Kelce as they hard launch romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caused a stir online when they made their romance Instagram official.

On Thursday, July 24, the NFL athlete dropped unreleased photos of himself and his pop star girlfriend for the first time on his official Instagram handle.

Shortly after these unseen snapshots of the couple, who began dating in 2023, went viral on social media, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed an adorable tribute from Taylor to Travis.

The third picture in the slideshow featured the singer's phone wallpaper, which appeared to be from their Italian getaway following the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 Super Bowl championship.

P.C: Travis Kelces Instagram handle
P.C: Travis Kelce's Instagram handle 

One fan gushed, "Yes.. yes I did zoom into his lockscreen."

"I know this is ridiculous, but the time on his phone: 11:24.. 11-2 =9; 9+4=13,"a second user wrote.

A third fan enthusiastically penned, "OMG, who knew a football star would become the unexpected hero of the Swiftie universe."

"The lockscreen thooo," a fourth fan chimed in.

Alongside the 13 never-before-seen images, Travis also scribbled a moving caption for his post, "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it."

It is important to mention that this is the first time they have officially shared pictures on the popular footballer's Instagram account since their romance began making headlines.  

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez releases new song amid record label split rumors

Jennifer Lopez releases new song amid record label split rumors
The 'Ain’t Your Mama' hitmaker interrupted her Up All Night Live in 2025 tour to mark her birthday celebrations

Taylor Swift makes official debut on Travis Kelce's Instagram

Taylor Swift makes official debut on Travis Kelce's Instagram
Travis Kelce posted Taylor Swift on his Instagram account for the first time since their romance began

Margot Robbie’s ‘no makeup’ look comes with jaw-dropping price tag

Margot Robbie’s ‘no makeup’ look comes with jaw-dropping price tag
'Barbie' star spills her secret to the perfect bare-faced glow

Taylor Swift’s brother Austin joins Natalie Portman for NYC outing

Taylor Swift’s brother Austin joins Natalie Portman for NYC outing
'Black Swan' starlet and the 'Cover Version' star were snapped together as they mingled in N.Y.C.

Teddi Mellencamp shares health update amid cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp shares health update amid cancer journey
Teddi Mellencamp revealed that her ongoing treatment has been reducing the size of her tumours

Jennifer Lopez shares wild glimpses into her lavish 57th birthday celebrations

Jennifer Lopez shares wild glimpses into her lavish 57th birthday celebrations
This marks as Jennifer Lopez’s first birthday after her high-profile divorce with Ben Affleck

Pedro Pascal opens up about his emotional connection with Vanessa Kirby

Pedro Pascal opens up about his emotional connection with Vanessa Kirby
Pedro Pascal reveals that deep connection with Vanessa Kirby helped him balance the fear and emotions during 'Fantastic Four'

Travis Kelce gets rave reviews for 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameo

Travis Kelce gets rave reviews for 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameo
'Happy Gilmore 2' director Kyle Newacheck reflected on collaborating with Travis Kelce on set