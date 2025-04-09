Entertainment

Drake makes shocking claim about Justin Bieber

Drake and Justin Bieber have collaborated in 2012 on the hit track 'Right Here'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 09, 2025
Drake makes shocking claim about Justin Bieber
Drake makes shocking claim about Justin Bieber

Drake has opened up about being left hanging by Justin Beiber over a possible new music collaboration.

On Sunday, April 6, the Love Yourself crooner turned to his Instagram account to share a carousel of three vague clicks along with a dark selfie with the caption that read, "Dm me if you wanna make music together."

The comments section immediately flooded with number of musicians volunteering for potential team up, along with that, fans also tagged several artists they want to see alongside Justin.

However, the one comment, which caught the eye of many users was from Drake, which read, "I DM'd but no reply."

Related: Justin Bieber, Hailey shut down marital rumors with major move

Justin did not directly respond to the God's Plan rapper's public comment or any other comment from artists such as Jaden Smith, Kehlani, and Big Sean.

The comment garnered quite attention on social media, leaving fans excited for a possible musical partnership between the Canadian singers.

Justin and Drake collaborated over a decade ago on the song Right Here, from the 31-year-old's third studio album Believe, released in June 2012.

Additionally, Drake has recently dropped a single Nokia and released its music video on March 31, 2025.

Related: Drake wins big against Kendrick Lamar in legal battle amid defamation lawsuit

Meanwhile, Justin has been continuously dropping hints about his new music with mysterious social media posts.

US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's costar drops explosive claims amid lawsuit
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's costar drops explosive claims amid lawsuit
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant cozy up on PDA filled date
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant cozy up on PDA filled date
Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into her new film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into her new film 'Brighter Days Ahead'
Is Rihanna expecting baby no.3 with A$AP Rocky?
Is Rihanna expecting baby no.3 with A$AP Rocky?
Lady Gaga brings Mayhem Ball tour to Australia: See details
Lady Gaga brings Mayhem Ball tour to Australia: See details
Robert Pattinson in talks for antagonist role in 'Dune: Messiah'
Robert Pattinson in talks for antagonist role in 'Dune: Messiah'
Jennifer Lawrence juggles life with two kids after welcoming newborn
Jennifer Lawrence juggles life with two kids after welcoming newborn
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet message amid Drake romance rumours
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet message amid Drake romance rumours
Miley Cyrus thanks fans for ‘SICKENING’ response to ‘End of the World’
Miley Cyrus thanks fans for ‘SICKENING’ response to ‘End of the World’
‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ trailer promises epic battles
‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ trailer promises epic battles
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival