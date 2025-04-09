Drake makes shocking claim about Justin Bieber

Drake has opened up about being left hanging by Justin Beiber over a possible new music collaboration.
On Sunday, April 6, the Love Yourself crooner turned to his Instagram account to share a carousel of three vague clicks along with a dark selfie with the caption that read, "Dm me if you wanna make music together."
The comments section immediately flooded with number of musicians volunteering for potential team up, along with that, fans also tagged several artists they want to see alongside Justin.
However, the one comment, which caught the eye of many users was from Drake, which read, "I DM'd but no reply."
Justin did not directly respond to the God's Plan rapper's public comment or any other comment from artists such as Jaden Smith, Kehlani, and Big Sean.
The comment garnered quite attention on social media, leaving fans excited for a possible musical partnership between the Canadian singers.
Justin and Drake collaborated over a decade ago on the song Right Here, from the 31-year-old's third studio album Believe, released in June 2012.
Additionally, Drake has recently dropped a single Nokia and released its music video on March 31, 2025.
Meanwhile, Justin has been continuously dropping hints about his new music with mysterious social media posts.