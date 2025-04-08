Lizzo sparks backlash with her latest comments

Lizzo has sparked controversy after claiming that Britney Spears does a Janet Jackson ‘impression.’
The Pink singer spoke at the Sibling Rivalry podcast, on April 1, referring to Jackson as the "Queen of Pop.”
In her conversation, she said that "people came for me on the internet."
Lizzo justified her decision by saying, "Here is why I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop: Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it."
"Janet is her diva. There were no such things as pop divas before Janet," the Juice singer continued.
"Janet was first. She was famous when Madonna was a kid watching her on television. And I'm just putting it out there. It's not because someone is better than the other. She was just first, and she is Janet. She invented this s---," Lizzo said, adding that "Madonna is the pop icon."
Lizzo mentioned that she "felt like I was just fighting for my life because people were dragging me by my ankles.”
Soon after she made the comments, the fans of the Toxic singer turned to social media to slammed Lizzo’s view.
"Nobody thinks of THE Britney Spears as a Janet Jackson impersonator. She literally crafted her own sound and imagery at 16 and became the blueprint for every new pop girl," one fan wrote.
Another fan referred to Spears as a "student" of Jackson's, stating that, “She has graduated and succeeded in her OWN lane to become a blueprint herself. Lizzo done lost her damn mind."
Lizzo faced backlash after she revealed that she had developed a "toxic relationship with the internet.”