Call of Duty: Warzone's latest update: All you need to know

Call of Duty: Warzone has rolled out a patch that disables the controversial Snakeshot ammunition while reintroducing the Bunker Buster killstreak in Resurgence and Plunder.
On Monday, April 7, 2025, the update was released, seemingly aimed at balancing the gameplay after Call of Duty: Warzone players expressed frustration with the new Basilisk meta.
Warzone's Akimbo Snakeshot build allowed players to dual-wield Basilisk handguns, creating a lethal combo that could drop enemies at close range with only one or two shots.
Call of Duty: Warzone's April 7 patch disabled both the Snakeshot ammunition and the Thermal 6x Scope.
Moreover, it adjusted the number of static buy stations in Battle Royale Trios to match those in other squad sizes.
To note, Verdansk's return to Warzone has received positive feedback from the fan base, drawing many players back just to revisit the iconic map.
According to SteamDB charts, the game's player count has jumped by nearly 65% since March, showing just how much of a boost the map has provided.
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 patch notes
Disabled items (Global)
- Snakeshot ammunition
- Thermal 6x Scope
Adjustments (Battle Royale)
- The number of static buy stations that spawn in Battle Royale Trios has been adjusted to match other squad sizes.
Reintroduced items (Plunder and Resurgence)
- Bunker Buster
Bug fixes
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Verdansk, letting players exploit, peek, or shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the "squad wipe" notification from appearing in the kill feed.