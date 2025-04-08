Sports

Call of Duty: Warzone's latest update: All you need to know

According to SteamDB charts, game's player count has jumped by nearly 65%

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
Call of Duty: Warzones latest update: All you need to know
Call of Duty: Warzone's latest update: All you need to know

Call of Duty: Warzone has rolled out a patch that disables the controversial Snakeshot ammunition while reintroducing the Bunker Buster killstreak in Resurgence and Plunder.

On Monday, April 7, 2025, the update was released, seemingly aimed at balancing the gameplay after Call of Duty: Warzone players expressed frustration with the new Basilisk meta.

Warzone's Akimbo Snakeshot build allowed players to dual-wield Basilisk handguns, creating a lethal combo that could drop enemies at close range with only one or two shots.

Related: GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon

Call of Duty: Warzone's April 7 patch disabled both the Snakeshot ammunition and the Thermal 6x Scope.

Moreover, it adjusted the number of static buy stations in Battle Royale Trios to match those in other squad sizes.

To note, Verdansk's return to Warzone has received positive feedback from the fan base, drawing many players back just to revisit the iconic map.

According to SteamDB charts, the game's player count has jumped by nearly 65% since March, showing just how much of a boost the map has provided.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 patch notes

Disabled items (Global)

  • Snakeshot ammunition
  • Thermal 6x Scope

Adjustments (Battle Royale)

  • The number of static buy stations that spawn in Battle Royale Trios has been adjusted to match other squad sizes.

Reintroduced items (Plunder and Resurgence)

  • Bunker Buster

Bug fixes

  • Fixed collision issues with various elements across Verdansk, letting players exploit, peek, or shoot through them.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the "squad wipe" notification from appearing in the kill feed.

Related: Marvel Rivals leak reveals new mutant character

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Johnny Gaudreau's widow shares heartfelt announcement of newborn son
Johnny Gaudreau's widow shares heartfelt announcement of newborn son
Cristiano Ronaldo rules out Lionel Messi Inter Miami transfer rumours?
Cristiano Ronaldo rules out Lionel Messi Inter Miami transfer rumours?
Lewis Hamiltion makes blunt admission ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamiltion makes blunt admission ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
Greg Millen: Former NHL goaltender, hockey analyst passes away at 67
Greg Millen: Former NHL goaltender, hockey analyst passes away at 67
Zenless Zone Zero set to come on Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know
Zenless Zone Zero set to come on Xbox Series X/S: All you need to know
Ivan Juric leaves Southampton after early Premier League relegation
Ivan Juric leaves Southampton after early Premier League relegation
Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Bungie to showcase Marathon gameplay soon: What to expect
Harry Brook replaces Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain
Harry Brook replaces Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain
Luka Doncic shines as Lakers hand Thunder 126-99 defeat
Luka Doncic shines as Lakers hand Thunder 126-99 defeat
Alcaraz speaks out against unfair criticism ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters
Alcaraz speaks out against unfair criticism ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters