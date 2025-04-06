Sports

Marvel Rivals leak reveals new mutant character

New update will add Vanguard Emma Frost to title's ever-expanding roster

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
Marvel Rivals leak reveals new mutant character
Marvel Rivals leak reveals new mutant character

Marvel Rivals is anticipated to include Professor X as a well-known hero at some point shortly.

Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is coming to a close, and Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is scheduled to begin on April 11.

The new update will add the Vanguard Emma Frost to the title's ever-expanding roster, which has excited a large portion of the community.

According to NetEase Games, starting with Season 3, it will be releasing a new Marvel Rivals hero every month. Seasons will also be shortened, as they will only last two months instead of three.

Related: Google unveils Pokémon Easter egg mini-game

According to the developers, this is all part of a strategy to keep the community engaged and give gamers the ability to play as more of their favourite Marvel characters.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the prominent dataminer X0X_LEAK revealed that Professor X may be coming to Marvel Rivals as one of the title's next heroes.

According to the tipster, files related to Professor X have been updated within the game's code, which has led them to believe that the hero could be on the way at some point in the near future.

With so much content on the way and even more updates just around the corner, many gamers are feeling optimistic about the future of Marvel Rivals.

Related: GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon

London Marathon 2025: Wiggins sets sights on GWR in unique traffic cone outfit
London Marathon 2025: Wiggins sets sights on GWR in unique traffic cone outfit
Max Verstappen wins first race of 2025 in thrilling Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen wins first race of 2025 in thrilling Japanese Grand Prix
Real Madrid suffer huge blow in La Liga title race after shocking loss to Valencia
Real Madrid suffer huge blow in La Liga title race after shocking loss to Valencia
Grand National 2025: Patrick Mullins fulfills childhood dream with historic win
Grand National 2025: Patrick Mullins fulfills childhood dream with historic win
Jade Cargill, Naomi set for 'explosive' grudge match at WrestleMania 41
Jade Cargill, Naomi set for 'explosive' grudge match at WrestleMania 41
Google unveils Pokémon Easter egg mini-game
Google unveils Pokémon Easter egg mini-game
Pelicans vs Lakers: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead lakers to dominant victory
Pelicans vs Lakers: Luka Doncic, LeBron James lead lakers to dominant victory
Max Verstappen pips McLaren duo to secure Japanese GP top spot
Max Verstappen pips McLaren duo to secure Japanese GP top spot
GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon
GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon
Alcaraz opens up about court ‘pressure’ struggles after Miami shock defeat
Alcaraz opens up about court ‘pressure’ struggles after Miami shock defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo shares shocking verdict on 1000 goals after Al Nassr win
Cristiano Ronaldo shares shocking verdict on 1000 goals after Al Nassr win
Grant Fisher achieves 'super rare' career milestone after 5,000m track win
Grant Fisher achieves 'super rare' career milestone after 5,000m track win