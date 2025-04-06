Marvel Rivals leak reveals new mutant character

Marvel Rivals is anticipated to include Professor X as a well-known hero at some point shortly.
Season 1: Eternal Night Falls is coming to a close, and Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is scheduled to begin on April 11.
The new update will add the Vanguard Emma Frost to the title's ever-expanding roster, which has excited a large portion of the community.
According to NetEase Games, starting with Season 3, it will be releasing a new Marvel Rivals hero every month. Seasons will also be shortened, as they will only last two months instead of three.
According to the developers, this is all part of a strategy to keep the community engaged and give gamers the ability to play as more of their favourite Marvel characters.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the prominent dataminer X0X_LEAK revealed that Professor X may be coming to Marvel Rivals as one of the title's next heroes.
According to the tipster, files related to Professor X have been updated within the game's code, which has led them to believe that the hero could be on the way at some point in the near future.
With so much content on the way and even more updates just around the corner, many gamers are feeling optimistic about the future of Marvel Rivals.
