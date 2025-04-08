Sci-Tech

Samsung expands Netflix support: HDR10+ now available

Viewers can experience advanced realism and depth across growing library of HDR10+ content on Netflix

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
Samsung expands Netflix support: HDR10+ now available
Samsung expands Netflix support: HDR10+ now available 

Samsung has expanded support for Netflix shows and movies in HDR10+ across its smart TVs and monitors.

The South Korean-based tech giant on Monday, April 7, 2025, revealed that with HDR10+, viewers can enjoy richer contrast, deeper colours and stunning visual depth, making their favourite Netflix titles more immersive.

Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, Taeyong Son stated, “HDR10+ enhances the way we watch content, delivering deeper contrast and more vibrant colours for a truly cinematic experience.”

“We are excited to bring this technology to Netflix’s 300 million plus members and will continue collaborating with various partners to expand HDR10+ support across our product lineup and the broader streaming ecosystem,” he added.

According to Samsung, HDR10+ is a next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) technology pioneered by Samsung, designed to optimise picture quality scene by scene.

By dynamically adjusting brightness and contrast levels, HDR10+ ensures that each frame is displayed with exceptional clarity and detail, staying true to the creator’s intent.

To note, viewers can experience advanced realism and depth across a growing library of HDR10+ content, making every scene feel more lifelike.

HDR10+ content on Netflix will be accessible on 2025 Samsung Neo QLED, OLED and Lifestyle TVs — along with 2025 and 2024 monitor models — with support for additional models in the future.

Samsung noted that this launch marks a significant step in expanding HDR10+ content, bringing enhanced picture quality to more viewers.

In addition to Netflix, the company is actively working with a growing network of industry partners to further extend HDR10+ support. 

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
NASA Jonny Kim joins two Russian cosmonauts for eight months at ISS
NASA Jonny Kim joins two Russian cosmonauts for eight months at ISS
Amazon's AI video model now capable to generate minutes-long clips
Amazon's AI video model now capable to generate minutes-long clips
Apple to feature iPhone 17 Pro design similar to iPhone 16 Pro: Report
Apple to feature iPhone 17 Pro design similar to iPhone 16 Pro: Report
Google allegedly makes surprising decision to dominate AI world
Google allegedly makes surprising decision to dominate AI world
New ARK app introduced to protect artists work from AI-generated content
New ARK app introduced to protect artists work from AI-generated content
Apple releases immersive content management app for Mac and Vision Pro
Apple releases immersive content management app for Mac and Vision Pro
WhatsApp to offer enhanced chat privacy feature for iOS users
WhatsApp to offer enhanced chat privacy feature for iOS users
Google's AI Mode now enables complex image queries
Google's AI Mode now enables complex image queries
Elon Musk announces strict policies for parody accounts on X
Elon Musk announces strict policies for parody accounts on X
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning
DeepSeek rolls out latest method to boost AI reasoning
OpenAI tests watermark to Ghibli-style AI-generated images
OpenAI tests watermark to Ghibli-style AI-generated images
Two meteor showers to illuminate April skies with stunning celestial display
Two meteor showers to illuminate April skies with stunning celestial display