Samsung expands Netflix support: HDR10+ now available 

Samsung has expanded support for Netflix shows and movies in HDR10+ across its smart TVs and monitors.
The South Korean-based tech giant on Monday, April 7, 2025, revealed that with HDR10+, viewers can enjoy richer contrast, deeper colours and stunning visual depth, making their favourite Netflix titles more immersive.
Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, Taeyong Son stated, “HDR10+ enhances the way we watch content, delivering deeper contrast and more vibrant colours for a truly cinematic experience.”
“We are excited to bring this technology to Netflix’s 300 million plus members and will continue collaborating with various partners to expand HDR10+ support across our product lineup and the broader streaming ecosystem,” he added.
According to Samsung, HDR10+ is a next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) technology pioneered by Samsung, designed to optimise picture quality scene by scene.
By dynamically adjusting brightness and contrast levels, HDR10+ ensures that each frame is displayed with exceptional clarity and detail, staying true to the creator’s intent.
To note, viewers can experience advanced realism and depth across a growing library of HDR10+ content, making every scene feel more lifelike.
HDR10+ content on Netflix will be accessible on 2025 Samsung Neo QLED, OLED and Lifestyle TVs — along with 2025 and 2024 monitor models — with support for additional models in the future.
Samsung noted that this launch marks a significant step in expanding HDR10+ content, bringing enhanced picture quality to more viewers.
In addition to Netflix, the company is actively working with a growing network of industry partners to further extend HDR10+ support.