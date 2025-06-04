Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to launch Username feature with enhnaced privacy: Report

WhatsApp's Username feature is currently in the testing phase; however, it's launch date is still under wraps

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to release a Username feature, enabling users to connect without revealing their actual phone numbers.

That way, you can talk to someone without sharing your number, providing more privacy and control.

Reports suggested that the feature is currently in the beta testing phase and enables one to have their individual handle.

It will allow users to use a special username for chatting. This will be a handle, similar to Telegram or Instagram, that other users can use to contact you, according to WABetaInfo.

This upcoming update may work well in professional or community lists to ensure privacy, offering maximum flexibility while maintaining certain format standards.

Notably, users will be able to change their username anytime. However, it will alert your current chat contacts.

Further reports suggested that the Username feature is likely to be added to WhatsApp Web, ensuring a similar level of privacy on all platforms, whether they are messaging from a desktop browser or a mobile phone.

Launch date

The Username feature is currently in the testing phase. WhatsApp has yet to officially announce its launch date.

