Kristen Stewart reunites with ex Michael Angarano at 'Sacramento' premiere 

Kristen Stewart joined her ex-boyfriend, Michael Angarano, at the special screening of their movie Sacramento.
The Twilight actress was posing alongside her former partner and his wife, Maya Erskine, at the premiere of their road comedy film at Los Angeles' Vista Theatre on Monday, April 7, 2025.
Kristen was donning a black leather top that she paired with matching pants.
The Panic Room actress debuted her new bleach-blonde hair at the star-studded event.
On the other hand, Michael wore a black sleeveless sweatshirt, along with khaki pants.
For those unaware, the former couple sparked romance speculations on the set of their 2004 coming-of-age drama titled Speak.
Kristen and Michael parted ways in 2009 after dating each other for five years.
After briefly dating the 34-year-old American actress, the Sky High star secretly married Maya in 2024.
However, Kristen is currently engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, whom she began dating in 2019.
Kristen Stewart and Michael Angarano's movie, Sacramento, was initially premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2024.
The film is slated to be released in theatres on April 11, 2025.