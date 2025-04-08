Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after receiving big honour

King Charles III and Queen Camilla received a full ceremonial welcome to Italy with a spectacular flypast of the Red Arrows

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after receiving big honour
King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after receiving big honour

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared the first statement after receiving heartfelt honour during first day of Italy state visit.

The royal couple paid tribute at the Altare della Patria, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, after receiving special honour.

On Thursday, the British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Altare della Patria, Rome’s large national monument to Victor Emmanuel II.

The Royal Family took to Instagram and shared pictures from the ceremony.

“Their Majesties took time to reflect and pay tribute at the Altare della Patria, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Piazza Venezia,” the caption of the post read.

On the first day of the Italy tour, Charles and Camilla received a full ceremonial welcome with a spectacular flypast of the Red Arrows and their Italian counterparts, the Frecce Tricolori.

The stunning aerial display featured nine British jets and seven Italian jets flying across the Roman sky, leaving behind vibrant trails of red, white, and blue and red, white, and green, symbolizing the flags of the UK and Italy.

This heartfelt ceremony marked the beginning of diplomatic engagements during the royal couple's visit to Rome.

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
Prince Harry staying at Buckingham Palace amid UK visit?
Prince Harry staying at Buckingham Palace amid UK visit?
Crown Princess Victoria makes official visit to Nigeria upon special request
Crown Princess Victoria makes official visit to Nigeria upon special request
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK return
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK return
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima announce special event
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima announce special event
James Middleton opens up about having ‘three mothers’ in childhood
James Middleton opens up about having ‘three mothers’ in childhood
Meghan Markle addresses As Ever mishap with heartfelt message
Meghan Markle addresses As Ever mishap with heartfelt message
Prince Harry appears at London Court of Appeal for security case
Prince Harry appears at London Court of Appeal for security case
Meghan Markle makes surprise announcement after Harry flies to UK
Meghan Markle makes surprise announcement after Harry flies to UK
Royal Family shares King Charles heartfelt video amid Prince Harry UK return
Royal Family shares King Charles heartfelt video amid Prince Harry UK return
Zara Tindall husband Mike shares delightful news after rare comments on royal title
Zara Tindall husband Mike shares delightful news after rare comments on royal title