King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after receiving big honour

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared the first statement after receiving heartfelt honour during first day of Italy state visit.
The royal couple paid tribute at the Altare della Patria, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, after receiving special honour.
On Thursday, the British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Altare della Patria, Rome’s large national monument to Victor Emmanuel II.
The Royal Family took to Instagram and shared pictures from the ceremony.
“Their Majesties took time to reflect and pay tribute at the Altare della Patria, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Piazza Venezia,” the caption of the post read.
On the first day of the Italy tour, Charles and Camilla received a full ceremonial welcome with a spectacular flypast of the Red Arrows and their Italian counterparts, the Frecce Tricolori.
The stunning aerial display featured nine British jets and seven Italian jets flying across the Roman sky, leaving behind vibrant trails of red, white, and blue and red, white, and green, symbolizing the flags of the UK and Italy.
This heartfelt ceremony marked the beginning of diplomatic engagements during the royal couple's visit to Rome.