Is Rihanna expecting baby no.3 with A$AP Rocky?

Rihanna shares two sons, RZA and Riot Rose with the American rapper A$AP Rocky

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 09, 2025
Rihanna sparked third baby speculations with A$AP Rocky as she stepped out in baggy clothes. 

The 37-year-old Barbadian singer was spotted at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 6, 2025. 

For the outing, the Fenty Beauty founder wore a loose-fitting grey tracksuit for a random grocery run.

According to Mail Online, Rihanna's latest appearance ignited pregnancy rumors amongst fans that she and her longtime partner, A$AP, maybe awaiting the arrival of a third child. 

Netizens assumed that the Work hitmaker is expecting her third baby, with one X user commenting, "Are we thinking she's pregnant again or it is just me."

"FIRST THING I SAID when I saw the dress!!! Hiding something," another chimed in.

The third fan penned, "This dress is giving very pregnant!"

In an old interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer-turned-businesswoman opened up about her plans of expanding her family with her partner. 

She stated, "I would have more kids." 

However, Rihanna, who welcomed two sons, RZA and Riot Rose in 2022 and 2023, with A$AP Rocky, has not confirmed her pregnancy reports.  

