Meghan Markle reveals ‘rare’ health problem amid King Charles’ cancer battle

Meghan Markle has revealed a "rare and scary" medical condition amid King Charles' cancer battle.
The Duchess of Sussex opened up about a life-threatening health scare after giving birth.
Meghan, who shares Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with husband Prince Harry, shared said on the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast that she was diagnosed with post-partum pre-eclampsia.
She said, "It’s so rare and so scary. And you're still trying to juggle all of these things, and the world doesn't know what's happening quietly. And in the quiet, you're still trying to show up for people – mostly for your children - but those things are huge medical scares."
The former Suits alum also got candid about balancing parenting duties with her business ambitions.
Meghan noted, "Lili still naps, she gets picked up early and she naps. She only has a half day in preschool. If she wakes up and wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the office. She'll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives.”
To note, King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.