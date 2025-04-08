‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ trailer promises epic battles

The animated trailer of highly-anticipated Predator: Killer of Killers movie has been released.
Dan Trachtenberg, renowned director, got two Predator movies coming this year.
He posted on X, “Been holding onto this for a while. We insanely made two movies that come out this year. Here’s the first, buckle up…”
Predator: Badlands will be released in theaters on November 7, and the first trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers has been unveiled.
The official synopsis of the movie read, “The story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.”
“But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent—the ultimate killer of killers,” it continued.
Predator: Killer of Killers was written by Micho Robert Rutare and it is based on characters created by Jim Thomas & John Thomas. John Davis, Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff and Ben Rosenblatt.
To note, the upcoming movie will release exclusively on Hulu on June 6.