Miley Cyrus thanks fans for ‘SICKENING’ response to ‘End of the World’

Miley Cyrus is overwhelmed by the amount of love fans have given to her new song, End of the World.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, April 8, the Flowers hitmaker shared an exciting video that featured behind-the-scenes glimpses from the making of the track.
Alongside the video, the Hannah Montana starlet penned a heartwarming caption, expressing gratitude to her die-hard fans for their “SICKENING” response to End of the World.
“The response to “End Of The World” has been SICKENING! Thank you for all the love you’ve been showing this record,” she wrote in the caption.
Expressing her feelings for the upcoming album, Something Beautiful, Miley penned, “My new album “Something Beautiful” means the world to me, as it has been my world for a few years now. This process has been full of pure devotion and to now be sharing it with all of you is my deepest joy.”
The Heart of Glass crooner also teased, “This is just the beginning,” before concluding the message by writing, “Forever yours, Miley.”
Something Beautiful is the upcoming ninth studio album by Miley Cyrus and is slated to release on May 30, 2025.
The album’s lead single, End of the World, was released on April 3, 2025.