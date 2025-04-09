Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence juggles life with two kids after welcoming newborn

'The Hunger Games' star welcomed her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 09, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence juggles life with two kids after welcoming newborn
Jennifer Lawrence juggles life with two kids after welcoming newborn

Jennifer Lawrence is embracing motherhood with grace, balancing life with a newborn and her 3-year-old toddler.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that The Hunger Games star, who welcomed her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney, is getting used to the new normal.

"Jen's doing well. Being back in that newborn phase with a toddler as well can be overwhelming, but Jen's [got] such a great attitude. She's meant to be a mom," the source shared.

"She's calm and just goes with the flow. Cooke's a great dad too. They are good at balancing it all together," the insider added.

This report came after a source revealed that the Don't Look Up star is "doing well" after having her second baby.

“Her first child was born in Los Angeles. She recently gave birth to her second child in N.Y.C. She’s doing well," the source stated.

They added, "She was very excited about the pregnancy. She thought it was the perfect timing. She was very active and felt good."

"She’s a fun mom and loves outings with her son," the insider mentioned, adding, "She’s also super protective. She wants her children to have as much privacy as possible.”

To note, in October 2024, Jennifer Lawrence announced her second pregnancy through a Vogue Instagram post and article.

Jennifer Lopez shares sweet message amid Drake romance rumours
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet message amid Drake romance rumours
40% of global power goes green, CO2 emissions surge to shocking new high
40% of global power goes green, CO2 emissions surge to shocking new high
Miley Cyrus thanks fans for ‘SICKENING’ response to ‘End of the World’
Miley Cyrus thanks fans for ‘SICKENING’ response to ‘End of the World’
‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ trailer promises epic battles
‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ trailer promises epic battles
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet message amid Drake romance rumours
Jennifer Lopez shares sweet message amid Drake romance rumours
Miley Cyrus thanks fans for ‘SICKENING’ response to ‘End of the World’
Miley Cyrus thanks fans for ‘SICKENING’ response to ‘End of the World’
‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ trailer promises epic battles
‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ trailer promises epic battles
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Priyanka Chopra shares delightful post after Nick Jonas’ Broadway opening
Priyanka Chopra shares delightful post after Nick Jonas’ Broadway opening
Rihanna fuels third pregnancy speculation with major public move
Rihanna fuels third pregnancy speculation with major public move
Ryan Reynolds celebrates major milestone amid Blake Lively’s legal battle
Ryan Reynolds celebrates major milestone amid Blake Lively’s legal battle
David Beckham's youngest son Cruz backs brother Romeo amid siblings feud
David Beckham's youngest son Cruz backs brother Romeo amid siblings feud
Kristen Stewart reunites with ex Michael Angarano at 'Sacramento' premiere
Kristen Stewart reunites with ex Michael Angarano at 'Sacramento' premiere
Adam Levine announces new Maroon 5 album, single, tour
Adam Levine announces new Maroon 5 album, single, tour
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
Elton John, Madonna reconcile after years of feuding
Elton John, Madonna reconcile after years of feuding