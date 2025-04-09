Jennifer Lawrence juggles life with two kids after welcoming newborn

Jennifer Lawrence is embracing motherhood with grace, balancing life with a newborn and her 3-year-old toddler.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that The Hunger Games star, who welcomed her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney, is getting used to the new normal.
"Jen's doing well. Being back in that newborn phase with a toddler as well can be overwhelming, but Jen's [got] such a great attitude. She's meant to be a mom," the source shared.
"She's calm and just goes with the flow. Cooke's a great dad too. They are good at balancing it all together," the insider added.
This report came after a source revealed that the Don't Look Up star is "doing well" after having her second baby.
“Her first child was born in Los Angeles. She recently gave birth to her second child in N.Y.C. She’s doing well," the source stated.
They added, "She was very excited about the pregnancy. She thought it was the perfect timing. She was very active and felt good."
"She’s a fun mom and loves outings with her son," the insider mentioned, adding, "She’s also super protective. She wants her children to have as much privacy as possible.”
To note, in October 2024, Jennifer Lawrence announced her second pregnancy through a Vogue Instagram post and article.