Royal

Queen Camilla pays subtle honor to late Queen Elizabeth on Italy visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended a lively reception for the British-Italian community in Rome

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 09, 2025
Queen Camilla pays subtle honor to late Queen Elizabeth on Italy visit
Queen Camilla pays subtle honor to late Queen Elizabeth on Italy visit

Queen Camilla paid a heartfelt yet subtle tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she joined King Charles in marking a major milestone occasion.

During her visit to Italy, the Queen Consort of Britain wore a bright green silk crepe dress by Anna Valentine.

She accessorized her look with a brooch that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Camilla's diamond-studded Celtic knot, featuring a cabochon emerald at its center, is a historic royal heirloom with centuries-old origins.

Originally, it belonged to Queen Mary of Teck after being given to her as a wedding gift from Tsar Nicholas II of Russia in 1893.

The royal couple were in high spirits as they met with guests at Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador's residence.

They also made a humorous remark about aging and expressing their enjoyment of being in Italy.

The occasion also marked the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary, which they commemorated by sharing three photos taken at their villa in Italy.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were later joined by 150 guests, including author William Blacker and his son Valentin Palffy.

US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Queen Camilla flaunts King Charles’ gift in 20th wedding anniversary portraits
Queen Camilla flaunts King Charles’ gift in 20th wedding anniversary portraits
King Charles, Camilla add Italian flair to thank-you note for Italy’s welcome
King Charles, Camilla add Italian flair to thank-you note for Italy’s welcome
‘Don’t come back’: Royal fans blast Prince Harry over ongoing security case
‘Don’t come back’: Royal fans blast Prince Harry over ongoing security case
Meghan Markle reveals ‘rare’ health problem amid King Charles’ cancer battle
Meghan Markle reveals ‘rare’ health problem amid King Charles’ cancer battle
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
Prince Harry staying at Buckingham Palace amid UK visit?
Prince Harry staying at Buckingham Palace amid UK visit?
Crown Princess Victoria makes official visit to Nigeria upon special request
Crown Princess Victoria makes official visit to Nigeria upon special request
King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after receiving big honour
King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after receiving big honour
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK return
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Prince Harry's UK return
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima announce special event
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima announce special event
James Middleton opens up about having ‘three mothers’ in childhood
James Middleton opens up about having ‘three mothers’ in childhood