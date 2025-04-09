Queen Camilla pays subtle honor to late Queen Elizabeth on Italy visit

Queen Camilla paid a heartfelt yet subtle tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as she joined King Charles in marking a major milestone occasion.
During her visit to Italy, the Queen Consort of Britain wore a bright green silk crepe dress by Anna Valentine.
She accessorized her look with a brooch that once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Camilla's diamond-studded Celtic knot, featuring a cabochon emerald at its center, is a historic royal heirloom with centuries-old origins.
Originally, it belonged to Queen Mary of Teck after being given to her as a wedding gift from Tsar Nicholas II of Russia in 1893.
The royal couple were in high spirits as they met with guests at Villa Wolkonsky, the British ambassador's residence.
They also made a humorous remark about aging and expressing their enjoyment of being in Italy.
The occasion also marked the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary, which they commemorated by sharing three photos taken at their villa in Italy.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were later joined by 150 guests, including author William Blacker and his son Valentin Palffy.