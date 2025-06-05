Royal

King Charles to lose special role to close family member

King Charles III recently undertakes first royal engagement after returning from Canada tour with Queen Camilla

King Charles III might lose a key role to a special royal family member.

On Wednesday, June 4, the British monarch performed first royal engagement after returning back from Canada tour–the same day Queen Camilla visited the Garden Museum in South London.

During the touting, the Queen consort of the UK admitted eyeing on a special role that is currently occupied by her husband Charles.

She got candid about her wish to join His Majesty as patron of the museum, which celebrates British gardening.

Camilla shared, "I have said to my husband and talked to the office as I would very much like to become joint patron. This is one of my favourite places and it never ceases to surprise me.”

While appreciating the museum, Her Majesty noted, "This is one of my favourite places and it never ceases to surprise me."

Buckingham Palace issues statement after Queen Camilla’s confession:

Buckingham Palace took to Instagram, sharing highlights of Queen Camilla’s visit at the Garden Museum.

The caption of the post read, “Celebrating British Flowers Week 2025! The Queen has visited @GardenMuseum to view their new exhibition which features six immersive floral installations and celebrates local, British-cut flowers.”

It continued, “Her Majesty also joined school children to learn more about the biology of the tea plant and how to make herbal tea bags.”

Notably, Charles and Camilla's royal engagement comes after Meghan Markle celebrated daughter Princess Lilibet's 4th birthday.

