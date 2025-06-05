Royal

Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years

Queen Camilla to make historic visit after King Charles' first solo outing in London after Canada trip

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Queen Camilla has been busy with several engagements after returning to the UK from the two-day Canada visit with King Charles.

On Thursday, June 5, the Queen will visit a Northumberland market town and meet members of the public.

She will carry out a number of engagements in Hexham before walking down Beaumont Street in the afternoon.

Along with that, due to security and trampling concerns, road closures will be place around the town centre.

Hexham was visited last by a British Royal in 2018 by then Prince of Wales, Charles.

This will visit will follow Camilla's attendance at the preview of British Flowers Week exhibition at Garden Museum.

The 77-year-old Royal stepped out at the museum to take a look at the exhibition before marking the festival.

Despite being the patron of the museum the monarch was notably absent from the pre-festivities.

King Charles first engagement after returning from Canada 

This comes ahead of King Charles formal returned to Royal duties as he attended a special service marking 400th anniversary of the Queen's Chapel.

The celebration was held at the London palace, which had been built by Henry VII and was home to the Kings and Queens of England for centuries.

During the event, the monarch enjoyed musical performances from Gentleman and Children of His Majesty's Chapel Royal Choir.

King Charles was joined by the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin and Duke of Kent sister, Princess Alexandra.

