Royal

Queen Camilla turns blind eye to serious warning about King Charles’ health

King Charles has been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed of undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |

As King Charles’s health continues to decline due to cancer, Queen Camilla has reportedly brushed off serious warnings issued by palace aides.

Recently, the 76-year-old British Monarch, who has been fighting against cancer since his diagnosis in February 2024, undertook a major royal engagement by travelling to Canada for a two-day state visit to open the Parliament’s new session in Ottawa.

Prior to his visit to Canada, the King had undertaken multiple other local and international engagements and visits, including his trips to Australia, Samoa, and Italy.

Due to actively taking part in royal duties, the King often neglects his health, due to which palace aides have issued serious warning to Queen Camilla, asking her to step in and influence Charles to “slow down,” reported Radar Online.

However, according to an insider, the Queen Consort has turned a blind eye to the warning and in fact is “actually supporting his desire to work hard.”

"She should be reining him in. Camilla would never stop Charles from doing what he wants, but that's the problem. She can't seem to say no to Charles and his last-minute efforts to make an impact during his time on the throne,” shared the source.

The tipster continued, "In fact, it seems she's actually supporting his desire to work hard, so that he can create his legacy as king."

Adding further, the insider noted, "Charles is refusing to slow down. So, palace aides are looking to Camilla to apply the brakes. But whether she will put her foot down or not remains to be seen."

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis:

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer. However, the Palace did not disclose the specific type of cancer affecting the Monarch.

