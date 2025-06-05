King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit

King Felipe welcomed Jordan’s King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace today.
On Thursday, June 5, the Royal Family of Spain took to its Instagram account to share an update about the Monarch’s latest royal engagement, reporting that he hosted the Jordanian King at Zarzuela Palace.
“The King holds a meeting at the Zarzuela Palace with King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of his visit to Spain,” the caption stated.
Accompanying the statement was a series of photographs taken at the palace, featuring Felipe with King Abdullah, and also the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.
Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court on Instagram:
Meanwhile, on their Instagram Stories on the same day, the Royal Hashemite Court announced, “His Majesty King Abdullah II begins a visit to Spain, where His Majesty is scheduled to meet with: King Felipe VI of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain.”
The court also shared that the objective behind the meeting is to “elevate bilateral relations to strategic level.”
Whereas, the focus areas of the meeting are “political & development cooperation, economic/trade relations, cultural/academic exchanges, and defense/security collaboration.”
The meeting also focused in strengthening collaboration in agricultural products and food quality standard, as well as an Extradition Agreement was also signed that provided legal framework for extraditing individuals for prosecution/sentencing.