Royal

King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit

The Spanish Monarch, King Felipe VI, holds meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II during his visit to the country

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit
King Felipe hosts King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace during his state visit

King Felipe welcomed Jordan’s King Abdullah at Zarzuela Palace today.

On Thursday, June 5, the Royal Family of Spain took to its Instagram account to share an update about the Monarch’s latest royal engagement, reporting that he hosted the Jordanian King at Zarzuela Palace.

“The King holds a meeting at the Zarzuela Palace with King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of his visit to Spain,” the caption stated.

Accompanying the statement was a series of photographs taken at the palace, featuring Felipe with King Abdullah, and also the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court on Instagram:

Meanwhile, on their Instagram Stories on the same day, the Royal Hashemite Court announced, “His Majesty King Abdullah II begins a visit to Spain, where His Majesty is scheduled to meet with: King Felipe VI of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain.”

The court also shared that the objective behind the meeting is to “elevate bilateral relations to strategic level.”

Whereas, the focus areas of the meeting are “political & development cooperation, economic/trade relations, cultural/academic exchanges, and defense/security collaboration.”

P.C. Instagram/rhcjo
P.C. Instagram/rhcjo

The meeting also focused in strengthening collaboration in agricultural products and food quality standard, as well as an Extradition Agreement was also signed that provided legal framework for extraditing individuals for prosecution/sentencing.

Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague
The Netherlands’ Queen Máxima rings new bell at historic St Salvator’s Church as a gesture of peace, solidarity and European unity
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
Is Meghan Markle pregnant with baby no.3? new viral video sparks frenzy
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle takes internet by storm with her "twerking" video
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla set to appear in town unvisited by royals for 7 years
Queen Camilla to make historic visit after King Charles' first solo outing in London after Canada trip
Queen Camilla turns blind eye to serious warning about King Charles’ health
Queen Camilla turns blind eye to serious warning about King Charles’ health
King Charles has been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed of undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024
King Charles to lose special role to close family member
King Charles to lose special role to close family member
King Charles III recently undertakes first royal engagement after returning from Canada tour with Queen Camilla
Prince Albert makes surprise appearance at his children’s school ahead of key event
Prince Albert makes surprise appearance at his children’s school ahead of key event
The Prince of Monaco made an unexpected appearance at his 10-year-old twins' school
King Charles steps out with key Royal hours after Meghan's shocking video
King Charles steps out with key Royal hours after Meghan's shocking video
King Charles makes first appearance after Meghan Markle's twerking video with huge baby bump
Zara Tindall gears for tough competition just days after receiving special title
Zara Tindall gears for tough competition just days after receiving special title
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall is set to participate in career's big competition without husband Mike Tindall
Queen Silvia, Princess Victoria joyfully host Ukrainian children for recreation
Queen Silvia, Princess Victoria joyfully host Ukrainian children for recreation
Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria warmly welcome Ukrainian kids for recovery trip in Sweden
Queen Elizabeth's life-changing advice to New Zealand's former PM unearthed
Queen Elizabeth's life-changing advice to New Zealand's former PM unearthed
King Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022
Princess Alexandra attends key event in rare move
Princess Alexandra attends key event in rare move
The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Princess Alexandra was spotted alongside King Charles at a special service
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feared UK officials blocked kids' passports over royal titles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feared UK officials blocked kids' passports over royal titles
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex waited almost six months for their children's passports to be issued