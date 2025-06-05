Queen Máxima’s unveils symbolic clock, bell honoring European unity in Prague

Queen Máxima’s latest move affirms the Netherlands’ commitment to a peaceful world!
During her state visit to Czech Republic, the Dutch Queen unveiled a special Freedom clock and a church bell at the historic Saint Salvator’s Church in Prague as a symbol of unity among the European nations.
Taking to its official Instagram handle on Thursday, June 5, the Royal Family of the Netherlands shared a heartwarming clip that featured the Queen unveiling the symbolic bell.
They also shared that the Freedom clock, which will now be installed at the church, is made by a Dutch watch factory that used Russian weapon materials, which have been used during its ongoing war with Ukraine.
In the caption, the Palace noted that the clock serves as a symbol of “peace, solidarity and European unity.”
“During the Second World War, most church bells in Prague were confiscated and turned into weapons for war purposes. Here's a clock from 1916, which will now be replaced by the 'Freedom clock,’” read the post’s caption.
The statement continued, “The Dutch watch factory Royal Eijsbouts has cast a new clock using Russian weapon material, which has been deployed in the war in Ukraine. This 'Freedom clock' is a gesture of peace, solidarity and European unity. Queen Máxima visits Saint Salvator's Church where the new church bell is unveiled, blessed and sound.”
Who is Queen Máxima?
Máxima, born on May 17, 1971, is the Queen of the Netherlands as the wife of King Willem-Alexander.
The couple tied the knot in 2002 and has been reigning the country since April 2013, after the abdication of King Willem-Alexander’s mother, Princess Beatrix.