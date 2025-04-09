Lady Gaga brings Mayhem Ball tour to Australia: See details

Entertainment

  April 09, 2025
Lady Gaga is all set to ignite Australian stages after 11 years!

The Poker Face crooner is bringing her highly anticipated Mayhem Ball Tour to Aussie shores at the end of the year to support her latest album, Mayhem.

Gaga will perform at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on December 5, Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on December 9, and Sydney's Accor Stadium on December 12.

On Tuesday, the 14-time Grammy Award winner shared the exciting news on her Instagram stories, penning, “AUSTRALIA, I AM SO EXCITED TO BRING THE MAYHEM BALL TO YOU THIS DECEMBER!”

The tour marks eleven years since she performed in Australia on her ArtRave: The Artpop Ball tour in 2014. It will also be her first-ever leg of stadium shows Down Under.

Last month, Gaga announced 2025 tour dates across the UK, North America and Europe.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Lady Gaga further added, “This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

Tickets for the Australian leg of the tour go on sale Thursday, April 17.

