Queen Camilla flaunts King Charles’ gift in 20th wedding anniversary portraits

Queen Camilla is can’t stop gushing over her wedding earring even after 20 years!
To mark the joyous occasion of King Charles and Queen Camilla's milestone 20th wedding anniversary, the Royal family released their three intimate portraits taken in Rome, where they are currently undertaking royal duties.
For the portraits, the royal wore a bridal white coat dress by Anna Valentine which she paired with a Lily of the Valley brooch, her royal heirloom engagement ring, and her £50k wedding earrings, which were thought to have been gifted by the monarch.
"She first wore them on their wedding day, and while it’s never been publicly confirmed, it’s believed they were a gift from either King Charles or the late Queen Elizabeth," explained Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds.
She further added, "It’s rare for bridal jewellery to become part of someone’s regular wardrobe, but Camilla has worn these earrings for everything from state visits to family occasions. They’ve become part of her signature look. Wearing them again now feels like a subtle tribute to both her marriage and the journey she and Charles have shared.”
The portraits, captured by Chris Jackson, showed King Charles and Queen Camilla posing in the grounds of Villa Wollonsky in Rome.