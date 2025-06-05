Google postpones launch of its ‘Ask Photos’ AI search feature

Google has postponed the launch of its “Ask Photos” feature for about two weeks, according to Google Photos product manager Jamie Aspinall.
Taking to X, Aspinall announced that the product failed to meet expectations in terms of latency, quality, and user experience.
However, a few users can access the feature, he said that the latest variant is scheduled to deliver in about two weeks, which will aim to correct these issues.
Last year, Google announced the Ask Photos feature at its annual Google I/O developer conference.
With the assistance of Google’s Gemini AI model, Ask Photos enables users to browse their Google Photos libraries using natural language prompts.
A user should ask for, for instance, a sample of a single image from each of their visits to a National Park.
However, it’s not the first time the company has paused the release of an AI-centric feature, as it competes in a rapidly intensifying AI arms race against other major players and startups.
Last May, Google paused its “AI Overview” feature following its inaccurate responses—such as calling Obama the first Muslim U.S. president and suggesting glue on pizza.