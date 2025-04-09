Entertainment

Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant cozy up on PDA filled date

'John Wick' star and the virtual artist shared a passionate kiss on their lunch date

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 09, 2025
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant were spotted packing on the PDA during a cozy, boozy lunch date in London.

As per Page Six, on Sunday afternoon the John Wick star and the virtual artist shared a passionate kiss as they enjoyed food and wine at Scott’s seafood restaurant.

The couple were spotted while Reeves, 60, gazed at Grant, 52, with affection and listened intently as she spoke.

After that they were captured while holding hands on a walk and smiling for a camera.

For the outing, Reeves sported a black hoodie, gray jacket, green jeans, boots and a baseball cap.

On the other hand, Grant wore a black sweater, blue jacket, jeans and black boots, also showcasing her diamond ring.

To note, the couple first met at a dinner party in 2009 and they went on to team up for two books, Ode to Happiness in 2011 and Shadows in 2016.

That same year, they appeared together at the UNAIDS Gala, though romance rumors didn’t spark until 2019.

In September 2023, Grant shared her feelings about “falling in love."

She said, “The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” adding, “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

