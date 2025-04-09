Entertainment

Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time

Britney Spears began dating Paul Richard Soliz in 2023 and first broke up with him in July 2024

  April 09, 2025
Britney Spears is now single AGAIN!

The Criminal singer has reportedly ended her relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz for the second time.

According to TMZ, the split occurred in late February, with Soliz moving out of Spears' Thousand Oaks, California, home, where they lived together during their romance.

Spears first broke up with Soliz in July 2024 because she felt he had taken advantage of her lifestyle, as per reports.

The couple was last seen together on valentine day they spotted grabbing Jack-in-the-Box with Soliz’s kids and enjoying a low-key date night.

Earlier that month, Spears was also seen with two of Soliz’s children at an indoor playground in San Fernando Valley, while her beau took another one of his kids to the dentist.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Spears had a “great” relationship with Soliz’s nine kids, some of whom he shares with his ex-wife.

“They’re forever playing and have brought life and laughter into her home, where it was so very much needed,” the insider shared, adding, “Her house is filled with love now.”

Britney Spears began dating Paul Richard Soliz in 2023 after the singer hired him to do maintenance around her home following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari.

