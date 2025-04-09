World

US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy

In Thailand an American academic Paul Chambers is facing jail time over charges of insulting Thai monarchy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 09, 2025
US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy

An American academic's arrest on the charges of insulting the Thai monarchy has raised concerns in the US.

As reported by CNN, on Tuesday, April 8, the State Department shared that the United States is "alarmed," about the arrest of its citizen over breaking laws that protects the Royal Family.

Paul Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University at central Thailand, who writes analysis on the kingdom's politics and military, could have to face years in jail, after he was formally charged and appeared on court on Tuesday.

Thailand has some of the world's strictest lese majeste laws, and criticising the King, Queen, or heir can lead to maximum 15-year prison.

Furthermore, Tammy Bruce, State Department rep shared, "We are in communication with Thai authorities regarding this case."

He continued, "As a treaty ally of Thailand, we will closely monitor this issue and advocate for the fair treatment of Paul Chambers... We have requested access to him to ensure his well-being and to provide any necessary support."

Wannaphat Jenroumjit, Chambers' lawyer said an arrest warrant was issues last week after a complaint was filed by a regional army command.

After being denied bail, he was being held in pre-trial detention, however, lawyers will be submitting another bail on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

Notably, Thailand's conservative, military-backed establishment has ruled the country on and off for decades and has used laws like lese majeste, the computer crimes act, and sedition to silence any opposition and criticism.

US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Britney Spears part ways with boyfriend Paul Soliz for second time
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Kajol breaks silence on Nysa’a Bollywood debut buzz
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Instagram to release iPad app amid fierce competition
Philadelphia's Carnaval de Puebla called off amid ICE concern
Philadelphia's Carnaval de Puebla called off amid ICE concern
40% of global power goes green, CO2 emissions surge to shocking new high
40% of global power goes green, CO2 emissions surge to shocking new high
Morrisons store closures: 17 shops to close in major overhaul across UK
Morrisons store closures: 17 shops to close in major overhaul across UK
Titanic’s horrific final moments exposed in groundbreaking 3D scan
Titanic’s horrific final moments exposed in groundbreaking 3D scan
Elon Musk labels Peter Navarro 'moron' in explosive tariff feud
Elon Musk labels Peter Navarro 'moron' in explosive tariff feud
Dominican Republic tragedy: 18 dead as roof collapses during Rubby Pérez concert
Dominican Republic tragedy: 18 dead as roof collapses during Rubby Pérez concert
Daruma dolls: Uncovering story behind famous Japanese souvenir
Daruma dolls: Uncovering story behind famous Japanese souvenir
Donald Trump Jr, girlfriend Bettina Anderson steal spotlight at LIV Golf Miami
Donald Trump Jr, girlfriend Bettina Anderson steal spotlight at LIV Golf Miami
South Korea set to elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s successor in June
South Korea set to elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s successor in June
China warns US against escalating tariffs: ‘Mistake on top of a mistake’
China warns US against escalating tariffs: ‘Mistake on top of a mistake’
US Supreme Court clears way for deportations under wartime law
US Supreme Court clears way for deportations under wartime law
Cadbury unveils world's largest creme egg ahead of Easter
Cadbury unveils world's largest creme egg ahead of Easter