US reacts to American academic facing charges of insulting Thai monarchy

An American academic's arrest on the charges of insulting the Thai monarchy has raised concerns in the US.
As reported by CNN, on Tuesday, April 8, the State Department shared that the United States is "alarmed," about the arrest of its citizen over breaking laws that protects the Royal Family.
Paul Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University at central Thailand, who writes analysis on the kingdom's politics and military, could have to face years in jail, after he was formally charged and appeared on court on Tuesday.
Thailand has some of the world's strictest lese majeste laws, and criticising the King, Queen, or heir can lead to maximum 15-year prison.
Furthermore, Tammy Bruce, State Department rep shared, "We are in communication with Thai authorities regarding this case."
He continued, "As a treaty ally of Thailand, we will closely monitor this issue and advocate for the fair treatment of Paul Chambers... We have requested access to him to ensure his well-being and to provide any necessary support."
Wannaphat Jenroumjit, Chambers' lawyer said an arrest warrant was issues last week after a complaint was filed by a regional army command.
After being denied bail, he was being held in pre-trial detention, however, lawyers will be submitting another bail on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
Notably, Thailand's conservative, military-backed establishment has ruled the country on and off for decades and has used laws like lese majeste, the computer crimes act, and sedition to silence any opposition and criticism.