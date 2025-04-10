Entertainment

‘Enola Holmes 3’: Millie Bobby Brown starts filming hit series

Here's everything we know about 'Enola Holmes' upcoming sequel so far

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 10, 2025
‘Enola Holmes 3’: Millie Bobby Brown starts filming hit series
‘Enola Holmes 3’: Millie Bobby Brown starts filming hit series

Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown has finally started filming new sequel.

As per The Knowledge, the shooting of the hit Netflix movie kicked off on April 10, 2025.

The filming will take place at a renowned UK studio before moving to Malta for the last scenes of Enola Holmes 3.

Moreover, Adolescence director Philip Barantini is set to team up with the novel’s co-writer Jack Thorne on the upcoming sequel.

Although the exact plot of the movie has not been revealed yet but tabloids are suggesting that Himesh Patel will reprise his role of Watson, introduced in the second sequel.

The remaining cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.

Meanwhile, the producers of the upcoming movie are Ali Mendes, Mary Parent and Alex Garcia for Legendary Entertainment.

Enola Homes’ first movie earned a spot at Netflix’s list of most-watched movies of all time within 28 days of its release.

The second film, which was released in November 2022, also made it to the list of global top 10 shows.

For those unversed, the release date of the third sequel has not been announced yet.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement
Eva Mendes expresses pride in husband Ryan Gosling for milestone achievement
Eva Mendes expresses pride in husband Ryan Gosling for milestone achievement
Ed Sheeran drops soulful Delhi rooftop cover of ‘Azizam’
Ed Sheeran drops soulful Delhi rooftop cover of ‘Azizam’