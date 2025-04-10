‘Enola Holmes 3’: Millie Bobby Brown starts filming hit series

Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown has finally started filming new sequel.
As per The Knowledge, the shooting of the hit Netflix movie kicked off on April 10, 2025.
The filming will take place at a renowned UK studio before moving to Malta for the last scenes of Enola Holmes 3.
Moreover, Adolescence director Philip Barantini is set to team up with the novel’s co-writer Jack Thorne on the upcoming sequel.
Although the exact plot of the movie has not been revealed yet but tabloids are suggesting that Himesh Patel will reprise his role of Watson, introduced in the second sequel.
The remaining cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter.
Meanwhile, the producers of the upcoming movie are Ali Mendes, Mary Parent and Alex Garcia for Legendary Entertainment.
Enola Homes’ first movie earned a spot at Netflix’s list of most-watched movies of all time within 28 days of its release.
The second film, which was released in November 2022, also made it to the list of global top 10 shows.
For those unversed, the release date of the third sequel has not been announced yet.