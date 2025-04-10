Sports

Jack Draper’s Monte Carlo Masters hopes dashed after heartbreaking loss to Fokina

Jack Draper started his match poorly, feeling frustrated and struggling with his performance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 10, 2025
Jack Draper’s Monte Carlo Masters hopes dashed after heartbreaking loss to Fokina
Jack Draper’s Monte Carlo Masters hopes dashed after heartbreaking loss to Fokina

Britain's Jack Draper was defeated by Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Thursday, April 10, in the last-16 round in tough match at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Although, Draper fought hard and came back from a break down in the final set, he was unable to maintain a steady performance and lost with a score of 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4.

As per multiple reports, throughout the match, Draper made several mistakes including 46 unforced errors, 10 double faults and a poor conversion rate on break points as he only managed to convert 4 out of 16 opportunities.

The 23-year-old started his match poorly, feeling frustrated and struggling with his performance.

However, falling behind he managed to turn things around by holding serve and breaking his opponent's serve to level the score.

In the third set, both players broke each other's serves but Draper had trouble taking advantage of his chances.

He only converted two out of nine break points, while his opponent, Fokina, took full advantage of his opportunities, converting all three of his break points.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz won his match easily against Daniel Altmaier, securing a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Alcaraz will now play against Arthur Fils in the quarter-finals.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Rory McIlroy ‘proud’ of Augusta National second-day bogey-free performance
Rory McIlroy ‘proud’ of Augusta National second-day bogey-free performance
James Anderson to receive knighthood for legendary cricket career
James Anderson to receive knighthood for legendary cricket career
Carlos Alcaraz beats Arthur Fils in thrilling showdown to reach Monte Carlo semi-final
Carlos Alcaraz beats Arthur Fils in thrilling showdown to reach Monte Carlo semi-final
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez star in luxury Aroya Cruise campaign
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez star in luxury Aroya Cruise campaign
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri weigh in on F1 track ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri weigh in on F1 track ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix
Mohamed Salah to continue his football journey with Liverpool
Mohamed Salah to continue his football journey with Liverpool
David Beckham cheers on Inter Miami as team clinches 3-1 victory over LA FC
David Beckham cheers on Inter Miami as team clinches 3-1 victory over LA FC
Cristiano Ronaldo steps into Hollywood with new action film partnership
Cristiano Ronaldo steps into Hollywood with new action film partnership
MLB The Show 25's rolls out new update: Here's what we known
MLB The Show 25's rolls out new update: Here's what we known
PUBG: Battlegrounds releases update 35.1 with advancements
PUBG: Battlegrounds releases update 35.1 with advancements
Marvel Rivals' Season 2 Twitch drops: What to expect
Marvel Rivals' Season 2 Twitch drops: What to expect
Luka Dončić breaks down into tears as Dallas plays heartfelt tribute video
Luka Dončić breaks down into tears as Dallas plays heartfelt tribute video