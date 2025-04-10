Jack Draper’s Monte Carlo Masters hopes dashed after heartbreaking loss to Fokina

Britain's Jack Draper was defeated by Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Thursday, April 10, in the last-16 round in tough match at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Although, Draper fought hard and came back from a break down in the final set, he was unable to maintain a steady performance and lost with a score of 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4.
As per multiple reports, throughout the match, Draper made several mistakes including 46 unforced errors, 10 double faults and a poor conversion rate on break points as he only managed to convert 4 out of 16 opportunities.
The 23-year-old started his match poorly, feeling frustrated and struggling with his performance.
However, falling behind he managed to turn things around by holding serve and breaking his opponent's serve to level the score.
In the third set, both players broke each other's serves but Draper had trouble taking advantage of his chances.
He only converted two out of nine break points, while his opponent, Fokina, took full advantage of his opportunities, converting all three of his break points.
On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz won his match easily against Daniel Altmaier, securing a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
Alcaraz will now play against Arthur Fils in the quarter-finals.