Royal

King Charles, Camilla savor traditional Italian cuisine during state visit

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla enjoyed Italian delicacies on the last day of their four-day state visit to Italy

  • April 10, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla were treated to delicious traditional Italian cuisine during their Italy state visit.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, April 10, the Royal Family of the United Kingdom shared a delightful update about the Monarch and Queen Consort’s last day in the European country.

In the post, which featured a carousel of sweet snaps, the Royals shared that the King and Queen celebrated a famous traditional cuisine of Italy at Piazza del Popolo.

“Celebrating traditional Emilia-Romagna cuisine, Slow Food, and delicious produce at Piazza del Popolo!” they captioned.

The gallery of images began with the first slide featuring King Charles and Queen Camilla delightfully meeting the Italian Royal fans, who were gathered to get a glimpse of the Royal Couple and to meet them.

In the carousel, the British Royal Family also shared a snap of some trays that were filled with a variety of tempting Italian snacks.

One of the photos also featured the Queen enjoying some wine.

The collection also had some photographs that showcased the Royal Couple enjoying their time at the fun fest.

King Charles and Queen Camilla kicked off their state visit to Italy on April 7 and concluded it on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

