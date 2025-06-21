Kate Middleton makes emotional plea after skipping key royal engagement

Future Queen delivered powerful message supporting devastated families across the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Kate Middleton makes emotional plea after skipping key royal engagement  

Kate Middleton issued a powerful statement after her notable absence from the key royal engagement.

The future Queen skipped this year's prestigious Royal Ascot event on Wednesday, June 18, led by King Charles III and his life partner, Queen Camilla.

To commemorate the 2025 Children's Hospice Week, Kate made a heartfelt plea for the devastated families in the United Kingdom.

The 43-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family, who became Royal Patron of Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice in South Wales earlier this year, acknowledged the crucial crises the families facing across Great Britain.

She also drew attention to her tireless efforts to foster humanity and uplift kindness in society.

Kate has been serving for two leading hospices despite struggling with a severe health scare.

In her statement, the mom-of-three stated, "No parent expects to hear that their child has a serious health condition that could shorten their life."

Prince William's life partner further elaborated that the news of any children's disease could shatter the confidence and strength of their parents. 

"Being able to access the support of one of the UK's 54 children's hospices means they don't have to face that future alone," Kate added.

Kate Middleton's absence from Royal Ascot: 

This update of Kate Middleton comes a few days after she was notably absent from the prestigious Royal Ascot ceremony, where the extended British Royal Family members marked their attendance.

In addition to King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess Sophie, Duke of Edinburg, Prince Edward, and the Duchess of Gloucester attended the royal event.

Read more : Royal
King Charles joins forces with Idris Elba for monarch’s first Netflix project
King Charles joins forces with Idris Elba for monarch’s first Netflix project
King Charles to make his Netflix debut in upcoming documentary with Idris Elba
Princess Eugenie pays respect to Queen Camilla with graceful curtsy: See
Princess Eugenie pays respect to Queen Camilla with graceful curtsy: See
Prince Andrew’s younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, shares heartfelt moment with Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot
Meghan Markle makes special request after launching new As Ever products
Meghan Markle makes special request after launching new As Ever products
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, shares a big update as she pens a special message
Buckingham Palace drops sweet moments from Royal Ascot
Buckingham Palace drops sweet moments from Royal Ascot
The Palace shares a slew of images featuring the royal family members attending the royal event
Meghan Markle drops most awaited summer collection of As Ever: ‘Come explore’
Meghan Markle drops most awaited summer collection of As Ever: ‘Come explore’
The Duchess of Sussex has announced her first-ever alcoholic product of As Ever, which will be available in July
Prince William pens personal note after Princess Kate sparks health concern
Prince William pens personal note after Princess Kate sparks health concern
Princess Kate took a step back from royal outing this week as she pulled out herself from Royal Ascot
Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie get sweet kisses from King Charles at Royal Ascot
Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie get sweet kisses from King Charles at Royal Ascot
Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson joined King Charles at the fourth day of Royal Ascot
Prince Christian begins his journey as future king with historic first duty
Prince Christian begins his journey as future king with historic first duty
The Crown Prince of Denmark, Christian, steps into his role in monarchy with a grand step
King Charles' cousin David Armstrong-Jones goes public with new relationship
King Charles' cousin David Armstrong-Jones goes public with new relationship
David Armstrong-Jones along with his ladylove Isabelle de la Bruyère stepped out together at Royal Ascot
Princess Beatrice shares tender kiss with husband Edoardo at Royal Ascot
Princess Beatrice shares tender kiss with husband Edoardo at Royal Ascot
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined royal family for the third day of Royal Ascot on Thursday
Kensington Palace shares big update amid Princess Kate's health scare rumours
Kensington Palace shares big update amid Princess Kate's health scare rumours
Prince William makes big announcement after Kate Middleton sparked frenzy with last minute call to skip Royal event
King Philippe reveals abdication plans in favor of Crown Princess Elisabeth
King Philippe reveals abdication plans in favor of Crown Princess Elisabeth
Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde