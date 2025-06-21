Kate Middleton makes emotional plea after skipping key royal engagement  

Kate Middleton issued a powerful statement after her notable absence from the key royal engagement.
The future Queen skipped this year's prestigious Royal Ascot event on Wednesday, June 18, led by King Charles III and his life partner, Queen Camilla.
To commemorate the 2025 Children's Hospice Week, Kate made a heartfelt plea for the devastated families in the United Kingdom.
The 43-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family, who became Royal Patron of Tŷ Hafan Children's Hospice in South Wales earlier this year, acknowledged the crucial crises the families facing across Great Britain.
She also drew attention to her tireless efforts to foster humanity and uplift kindness in society.
Kate has been serving for two leading hospices despite struggling with a severe health scare.
In her statement, the mom-of-three stated, "No parent expects to hear that their child has a serious health condition that could shorten their life."
Prince William's life partner further elaborated that the news of any children's disease could shatter the confidence and strength of their parents.
"Being able to access the support of one of the UK's 54 children's hospices means they don't have to face that future alone," Kate added.
Kate Middleton's absence from Royal Ascot:
This update of Kate Middleton comes a few days after she was notably absent from the prestigious Royal Ascot ceremony, where the extended British Royal Family members marked their attendance.
In addition to King Charles and Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess Sophie, Duke of Edinburg, Prince Edward, and the Duchess of Gloucester attended the royal event.