King Charles joins forces with Idris Elba for monarch’s first Netflix project

King Charles is seemingly following in estranged daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's footsteps as he crack his first ever Netflix deal.
The British monarch has joined forces with the Hollywood actor Idris Elba for an upcoming Netflix documentary which explores the global impact of The King’s Trust as it marks its 50th anniversary.
Produced Elba and Diene Petterle's production company 22 Summer, the documentary will kick off filming next week and is slated for an Autumn release in 2026.
As per an official statement by Buckingham Palace aide, "The King is pleased for the trust to have this wonderful opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience sharing the compelling stories of some of the more than 1 million young people it has helped in Britain and internationally over the past 50 years."
Meanwhile, the Thor alum who received the grant for pursuing acting noted, "The King’s Trust gave me an opportunity that changed my life."
He went on to share, "At a time when I didn’t have the resources to pursue my ambitions, they offered real, practical support."
"This documentary is about shining a light on what’s possible when that one door opens — and why the work of The King’s Trust remains so important," Elba added.
This deal marks Charles' first collaboration with the streaming juggernaut, which has gained popularity among royal quarters due to its affiliation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
King Charles' announcement came nearly three months after Meghan's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan was releases on the streaming platform.