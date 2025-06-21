Princess Eugenie pays respect to Queen Camilla with graceful curtsy: See

Princess Eugenie and Queen Camilla’s bond shined brightly at Royal Ascot!
During day four of the 2025 Royal Ascot, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew shared a tender moment with the Queen that left the royal fans in awe.
In some heartwarming pictures shared on social media, Eugenie was seen showing immense respect for Camilla by offering a warm and graceful curtsy.
The snap featured King Charles’s niece beaming as she curtsied before the Queen Consort.
Meanwhile, in another image, Eugenie was photographed sharing a heartfelt moment with her uncle, King Charles, who greeted the Princess with a kiss on her hand at the Berkshire racecourse.
For the fourth day of the annual special week of races, Princess Eugenie glowed in an elegant brown top with a billowing white skirt and paired the stunning outfit with a stylish wide-brimmed hat.
To complement her ensemble, the Princess carried a coordinating handbag that perfectly matched to her top.
Besides Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, also offered a graceful curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla.
Royal fans’ reaction:
Admiring Princess Eugenie and Queen Camilla, a fan commented, “Eugenie and queen Camilla are majestic.”
“Loving that look, beautiful curtsey aswell,” another added.
A third gushed, “Wonderful and very class Princess.”
The 2025 Royal Ascot is taking place from Tuesday, June 17, to Saturday, June 21, 2025.