Princess Eugenie pays respect to Queen Camilla with graceful curtsy: See

Princess Eugenie and Queen Camilla’s bond shined brightly at Royal Ascot!

During day four of the 2025 Royal Ascot, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew shared a tender moment with the Queen that left the royal fans in awe.

In some heartwarming pictures shared on social media, Eugenie was seen showing immense respect for Camilla by offering a warm and graceful curtsy.

The snap featured King Charles’s niece beaming as she curtsied before the Queen Consort.

Meanwhile, in another image, Eugenie was photographed sharing a heartfelt moment with her uncle, King Charles, who greeted the Princess with a kiss on her hand at the Berkshire racecourse.

For the fourth day of the annual special week of races, Princess Eugenie glowed in an elegant brown top with a billowing white skirt and paired the stunning outfit with a stylish wide-brimmed hat.

To complement her ensemble, the Princess carried a coordinating handbag that perfectly matched to her top.

Besides Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, also offered a graceful curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Royal fans’ reaction:

Admiring Princess Eugenie and Queen Camilla, a fan commented, “Eugenie and queen Camilla are majestic.”

“Loving that look, beautiful curtsey aswell,” another added.

A third gushed, “Wonderful and very class Princess.”

The 2025 Royal Ascot is taking place from Tuesday, June 17, to Saturday, June 21, 2025.

