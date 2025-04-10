World

UK weather: Scorching heatwave to bring 23°C temperatures with severe fire risk

Warm temperatures are currently affecting the UK and Friday, April 10 will be even hotter, with temperatures expected to be much higher than usual for this time of year.

Some areas could reach temperatures of 23°C, nearly 10°C above the usual 13°C for this time.

As per Sky News, London is expected to see 22°C and other regions like southeast, southwest and parts of Wales and England might experience 20°C to 23°C.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) has warned people not to use barbecues due to an increased risk of fires.

Over the weekend, there was a 48% rise in fire-related emergency calls compared to the same time last year.

Considering this situation LFB is urging people in London to "act responsibly" to help prevent fires.

LFB assistant commissioner Thomas Goodall said, "The risk of wildfires in London currently is heightened and this risk increases with every day that passes without rainfall."

He added, "Over the Easter holidays, parents should ensure that their children understand the fire risks to help protect our open spaces."

The dry weather experienced since last week has led to several major wildfires in areas such as Leicestershire, Dorset, South Wales and Scotland while firefighters are still working to control large fires in Northern Ireland.

