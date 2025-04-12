Entertainment

Lady Gaga pays tribute to her career highlights during 2025 Coachella ceremony

Lady Gaga delivered electrifying musical performance at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival in California

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Lady Gaga pays tribute to her career highlights during 2025 Coachella ceremony
Lady Gaga pays tribute to her career highlights during 2025 Coachella ceremony

Lady Gaga paid a heartfelt homage to her iconic musical journey during the highly-anticipated 2025 Coachella Festival.

The Poker Face singer performed some of her bestselling tracks at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts on Friday, April 11, in California. 

Gaga kicked off her two-hour musical performance with her classic song, Bloody Mary, which she released in her 2011 album, Born This Way

As reported by Page Six, she also presented a medley of her songs, Abracadabra, Judas, and Poker Face.

During her electrifying performance, the Oscar-winning artist recreated a scene from her Bad Romance music video as she laid down next to skeletons, while other dancers wore a white crown reminiscent of the one she wore for the original video.  

A day before her captivating show, Gaga told Uproxx magazine she was excited to perform at this year's Coachella festival.

"I love that record, it’s the Gesaffelstein feature. It’s ultra-confident, ultra funky, super unique, and cool," the singer-turned-actress told the publication.

This came after Lady Gaga launched her seventh studio album, Mayhem, on March 7, 2025.  

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report

ByteDance to launch smart glasses with AI-powered features: Report
Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Dwayne Johnson joins forces with journalist Nick Bilton for new project

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Google Messages introduces taller text field that expands 4-line limit

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze

Scotland wildfires: Isle of Arran walking routes reopen after major blaze
Coldplay wraps MOTS Tour’s Hong Kong leg with vibrant photo dump
Coldplay wraps MOTS Tour’s Hong Kong leg with vibrant photo dump
Olivia Munn makes big confession about filming intimate scenes due to scars
Olivia Munn makes big confession about filming intimate scenes due to scars
Sophie Turner eyes Lara Croft role, hopes to outshine Angelina Jolie
Sophie Turner eyes Lara Croft role, hopes to outshine Angelina Jolie
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet PDA at Coachella sparks buzz amid Travis Scott's performance
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet PDA at Coachella sparks buzz amid Travis Scott's performance
Katy Perry celebrates International Day of Human Space Flight ahead of mission
Katy Perry celebrates International Day of Human Space Flight ahead of mission
Khloé Kardashian throws neon-themed bash for True’s 7th birthday: Watch
Khloé Kardashian throws neon-themed bash for True’s 7th birthday: Watch
Charli XCX brings 'Brat' energy to Coachella with Billie Eilish, Lorde, Troye Sivan
Charli XCX brings 'Brat' energy to Coachella with Billie Eilish, Lorde, Troye Sivan
Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson pens sweet note for daughter True's 7th birthday
Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson pens sweet note for daughter True's 7th birthday
Beyoncé, Jay-Z cleared from sexual assault lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Beyoncé, Jay-Z cleared from sexual assault lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
'Dazed and Confused' star Nicky Katt breathes his last at 54
'Dazed and Confused' star Nicky Katt breathes his last at 54
Finn Wolfhard reflects about bidding farewell to his 'Stranger Things' role
Finn Wolfhard reflects about bidding farewell to his 'Stranger Things' role
Kris Jenner pens moving birthday note for Khloé Kardashian's daughter True
Kris Jenner pens moving birthday note for Khloé Kardashian's daughter True