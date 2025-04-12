Lady Gaga pays tribute to her career highlights during 2025 Coachella ceremony

Lady Gaga paid a heartfelt homage to her iconic musical journey during the highly-anticipated 2025 Coachella Festival.
The Poker Face singer performed some of her bestselling tracks at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts on Friday, April 11, in California.
Gaga kicked off her two-hour musical performance with her classic song, Bloody Mary, which she released in her 2011 album, Born This Way.
As reported by Page Six, she also presented a medley of her songs, Abracadabra, Judas, and Poker Face.
During her electrifying performance, the Oscar-winning artist recreated a scene from her Bad Romance music video as she laid down next to skeletons, while other dancers wore a white crown reminiscent of the one she wore for the original video.
A day before her captivating show, Gaga told Uproxx magazine she was excited to perform at this year's Coachella festival.
"I love that record, it’s the Gesaffelstein feature. It’s ultra-confident, ultra funky, super unique, and cool," the singer-turned-actress told the publication.
This came after Lady Gaga launched her seventh studio album, Mayhem, on March 7, 2025.