'Grey’s Anatomy' star Eric Dane shares heartbreaking ALS diagnosis

Actor Eric Dane has revealed he’s been diagnosed with ALS, sharing the news exclusively in a heartfelt announcement.
Speaking with PEOPLE, the Grey’s Anatomy star opened up about his health journey sharing that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
"I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he revealed, adding, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”
Dane went on to say, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week.”
Making a special request, the Euphoria star stated, “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”
To note, Eric Dane is married to Rebecca Gayheart and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.
The Bad Boys 4 who stars as the Jacobs family patriarch on Euphoria, will begin production of season 3 of the hit HBO show on April 14.
Notably, ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare neurological condition that gradually leads to muscle weakness and paralysis.