Entertainment

'Grey’s Anatomy' star Eric Dane shares heartbreaking ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane opened up about his health journey sharing that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane shares heartbreaking ALS diagnosis
'Grey’s Anatomy' star Eric Dane shares heartbreaking ALS diagnosis

Actor Eric Dane has revealed he’s been diagnosed with ALS, sharing the news exclusively in a heartfelt announcement.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the Grey’s Anatomy star opened up about his health journey sharing that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

"I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he revealed, adding, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Dane went on to say, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week.”

Making a special request, the Euphoria star stated, “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

To note, Eric Dane is married to Rebecca Gayheart and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

The Bad Boys 4 who stars as the Jacobs family patriarch on Euphoria, will begin production of season 3 of the hit HBO show on April 14.

Notably, ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rare neurological condition that gradually leads to muscle weakness and paralysis.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
BLACKPINK Lisa ignites Coachella Stage with electrifying performance
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
Pilita Corrales, known as Asia's Queen of Songs, passes away at 85
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
‘X-Men’ costars Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber reunite in Off-Broadway plays
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Bella Thorne makes shocking claims about 'Girl' co-star
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, known for ‘Weekend at Bernie's’ dies at 94
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid melts hearts with rare pics of her & Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Kylie Jenner stuns in yellow latex dress on Coachella day one
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Celine Dion marks 35th anniversary of ‘Unison’ with special surprise
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement
Justin Bieber makes first appearance after bombshell announcement
Eva Mendes expresses pride in husband Ryan Gosling for milestone achievement
Eva Mendes expresses pride in husband Ryan Gosling for milestone achievement
Ed Sheeran drops soulful Delhi rooftop cover of ‘Azizam’
Ed Sheeran drops soulful Delhi rooftop cover of ‘Azizam’